Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Looming cyclone to batter island with 100km/h winds

by Darren Cartwright
14th Mar 2020 8:42 AM

An impending cyclone over the Coral Sea is likely to batter Norfolk Island with winds exceeding 100km/h on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrea Peace said the looming cyclone is expected to become a category two system by Sunday.

"The system is a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone on Saturday and continue to intensify into a category two system early on Sunday," Ms Peace said.

She said computer modelling had it passing to the northeast of Norfolk Island.

"Depending on the systems path there may be a period on Monday where storm force winds with gusts in excess of 120 km per hour are experienced at the Island."

She said it was too early to determine if it would maintain its cyclone structure as it passed Norfolk Island.

"Regardless, it has the potential to have tropical cyclone like impacts including very heavy rainfall and damaging winds."

More Stories

Show More
coral sea cyclone norfolk island weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keanalley runs for council, eager to fix rural roads

        premium_icon Keanalley runs for council, eager to fix rural roads

        News The state of rural roads was the motivation that inspired Livingstone Shire Candidate Athol Keanalley to bid for a place at the upcoming Local Government elections on...

        'Thrown on the scrap heap': Cancer victim kicked out of home

        premium_icon 'Thrown on the scrap heap': Cancer victim kicked out of home

        News Cancer victim pleads for stay on eviction notice

        ’What we’re doing is something pretty incredible’

        premium_icon ’What we’re doing is something pretty incredible’

        Rugby League CQ Capras women to play their first game in inaugural state-wide women’s comp this...

        WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        premium_icon WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        Health Queensland Health releases second statement on confirmed Rockhampton coronavirus...