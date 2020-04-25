Norman Gardens resident champions driveway ceremony

Trevor Ivers playing the Last Post on his trumpet. Pictures: Aden Stokes

RESIDENTS in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens, stood in their driveways this morning, holding candles, to commemorate Anzac Day.

Earlier in the week, local resident Trevor Ivers had handed out flyers to neighbours, making them aware of a special ceremony to be held in the street at dawn, due to official ceremonies being cancelled amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

At 6am, Trevor kicked off the ceremony by reading an Anzac dedication before handing the floor over to his wife Lyn, who read the commemoration prayer.

Trevor and Lyn Ivers commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.

Neighbour and Inspector at Rockhampton Police Station Michael Fawcett then read The Ode, which was followed by Trevor playing the Last Post on his trumpet.

After holding one minute of silence the entire street joined in to sing the National Anthem and neighbour Paul Smyth concluded the ceremony by playing Waltzing Matilda on his electric guitar.

Trevor, who has been a Salvation Army bandsman for about 60 years, said he wanted to hold a ceremony this morning and play the Last Post out of respect for all our “gallant soldiers” who have served in the army, navy and air force in the past and present.

“Our soldiers fought so we could have freedom and I wanted to tribute what they have sacrificed for us,” he said.

“Normally we would be at the gardens at 4.28am for the dawn service, but we were delighted to do something this morning. We did our version of the national service here in Wittenberg Way.

“It was lovely to see people down the street with their candles.”

He said every year he and his wife are involved with playing in the dawn service, Rockhampton City service and street parade with the Salvation Army.

He said he would also go to Marmor in the afternoon to join in the Anzac Day service there too.

“We have a lot to be grateful for,” he said.

“Lest we forget.”