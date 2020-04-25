Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trevor Ivers playing the Last Post on his trumpet. Pictures: Aden Stokes
Trevor Ivers playing the Last Post on his trumpet. Pictures: Aden Stokes
News

Norman Gardens resident champions driveway ceremony

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens, stood in their driveways this morning, holding candles, to commemorate Anzac Day.

Earlier in the week, local resident Trevor Ivers had handed out flyers to neighbours, making them aware of a special ceremony to be held in the street at dawn, due to official ceremonies being cancelled amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

At 6am, Trevor kicked off the ceremony by reading an Anzac dedication before handing the floor over to his wife Lyn, who read the commemoration prayer.

Trevor and Lyn Ivers commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.
Trevor and Lyn Ivers commemorating Anzac Day from their driveway in Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens.

Neighbour and Inspector at Rockhampton Police Station Michael Fawcett then read The Ode, which was followed by Trevor playing the Last Post on his trumpet.

After holding one minute of silence the entire street joined in to sing the National Anthem and neighbour Paul Smyth concluded the ceremony by playing Waltzing Matilda on his electric guitar.

Trevor, who has been a Salvation Army bandsman for about 60 years, said he wanted to hold a ceremony this morning and play the Last Post out of respect for all our “gallant soldiers” who have served in the army, navy and air force in the past and present.

“Our soldiers fought so we could have freedom and I wanted to tribute what they have sacrificed for us,” he said.

“Normally we would be at the gardens at 4.28am for the dawn service, but we were delighted to do something this morning. We did our version of the national service here in Wittenberg Way.

“It was lovely to see people down the street with their candles.”

He said every year he and his wife are involved with playing in the dawn service, Rockhampton City service and street parade with the Salvation Army.

He said he would also go to Marmor in the afternoon to join in the Anzac Day service there too.

“We have a lot to be grateful for,” he said.

“Lest we forget.”

anzac day 2020 light up the dawn tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Woman arrested after stabbing

    Woman arrested after stabbing
    • 25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM
    Apology to John James Merity

    Apology to John James Merity
    • 25th Apr 2020 10:39 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ digs deep for little Charley

        premium_icon CQ digs deep for little Charley

        Community More than $10,000 raised to help family after young boy was rushed to a Brisbane hospital in critical condition.

        Seven fuel drive offs by homeless man in two months

        premium_icon Seven fuel drive offs by homeless man in two months

        Crime A man who escaped a mental health facility spent almost two months living out of...

        Drug charges breach sentences for JB Hi-Fi bomb hoax

        premium_icon Drug charges breach sentences for JB Hi-Fi bomb hoax

        Crime The young man carried out three bomb hoax calls to two Rockhampton businesses with...

        CQ kindergarten holds a special Anzac Day ceremony

        premium_icon CQ kindergarten holds a special Anzac Day ceremony

        News Children have been getting hands on education about the significance of Anzac Day...