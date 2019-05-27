Menu
Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Norman Gardens shooter in court after 'severe overreaction'

27th May 2019 2:20 PM
A TRUCK driver had his bail application rejected in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after firing shots into a Norman Gardens home over the weekend following, what is described as a "severe overreaction”, to a minor traffic incident.

Matthew James Dyer, 31, was charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, dangerous conduct with a weapon, and possession of explosives.

About 6.15pm Friday, police received reports of a minor traffic incident in Smithwick St, Norman Gardens, involving Dyer and the victim, who was a on a bicycle, before the pair became involved in an argument.

Multiple police units descended on the Norman Garden's area off Farm Street after reports of the shots.
Multiple police units descended on the Norman Garden's area off Farm Street after reports of the shots. Frazer Pearce

Dyer allegedly followed the victim home, fired at least two shots towards the house while the victim was inside, left, and later returned in a vehicle to allegedly fire another two shots before driving away.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said it appeared Dyer had fled the scene in a van, which was found abandoned at Zilzie.

He turned himself in to Yeppoon Police on Sunday morning.

The court heard that, before the incident, Dyer, a father of seven, was allegedly drinking at home, had a discussion about his sons' behaviour and ex-partner and described himself as being in a "bad mood” when he drove off and crashed his vehicle into the gutter.

According to Det Peachey, the weapon was not a hand gun, as originally believed, but a sawn off 22. rifle.

The lawyer for the defence said the weapon was unlawfully obtained, and Dyer did not have a licence.

The police prosecutor opposed the bail application, stating he was at risk of commit further offences, endanger the safety of others and could interfere with witnesses.

Magistrate Cameron Press agreed.

Dyer was remanded in custody and will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 20 by video link.

