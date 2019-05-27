Menu
Multiple police units descended on the Norman Garden's area off Farm Street after reports of the shots.
Norman Gardens shooter turned himself in to Yeppoon police

Maddelin McCosker
27th May 2019 11:47 AM
THE 31-year-old man charged over the weekend after shooting into a Rockhampton home turned himself in to Yeppoon Police yesterday morning.

The Norman Gardens man was charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, dangerous conduct with a weapon, and possession of explosives.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey confirmed the man, who was expected to appear in court this morning, was assisting police with their investigations after turning himself in.

It was also confirmed the weapon was not a hand gun, as originally believed, but a sawn off 22. rifle.

Det Peachey said it appears the man fled the scene in a van, which was found abandoned at Zilzie.

He said it was an extreme reaction to a traffic incident on Friday and police were relieved it didn't escalate further.

