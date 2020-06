Police will begin doorknocking in North Rockhampton following this morning’s crime

Police will begin doorknocking around the streets of Berserker, following reports of a break-in around five o’clock Saturday morning.

They will enquire whether residents saw anybody trying to break into vehicles or properties, and have yet to report it.

A watch and a set of wireless headphones were stolen from Berserker St, and a vehicle was vandalised.

Rockhampton was recently named as one of Queensland’s 10 worst spot for car vandals.