North Rockhampton High School student's OP efforts pay off

MADISON Schmidt dedicated her senior year to study and her hard work has paid off, with an OP2 and scholarship to study law at Bond University.

The North Rockhampton High School graduate said she had always been very dedicated to her studies and always tried really hard in school.

She was in utter disbelief when she found out she had received an OP2.

"I was like, hang on, what's happening, I didn't believe it,” she said.

"I was relying on at least getting an OP5 to be able to maintain my scholarship. It was really good to see I got an OP2.”

Madison Schmidt and Matthew Sulman (OP1 NRSHS recipient) at their graduation on November 15, 2018. Contributed

A lot of Ms Schmidt's spare time was spent on schoolwork.

"I didn't really let myself have much fun until the school holidays came around,” she said.

"It's just something I have always felt I can do well in, so I wanted to work hard to make sure I was succeeding.”

When she reached Year 10, Ms Schmidt had a hard time figuring out what she wanted to do with her future.

After being encouraged to look into various pathways and career options, she decided to study history and legal studies, a decision that has shaped her future.

"Even though I enjoyed the subjects, I wasn't interested in pursuing a career in mathematics or science,” she said.

"I wanted to look at the more social sides of things.

"History was really interesting to me because I liked seeing how things worked out, how they relate to today and how much the world has been affected by what has happened.

"Legal studies, I immediately connected with, and I will be going on to study law in the future. It was really good to help develop a career path from that subject.”

At the end of Year 10, Ms Schmidt started looking into university courses to see what OP score she required and where she needed to be in terms of her studies.

"I saw this as a goal I had to reach when looking at these courses and I really wanted to achieve it,” she said.

"To get into the law course I wanted to do I needed between an OP1 and 5.”

Determined to head down the path of civil law, Ms Schmidt knew where she wanted to go and what she had to do to get there.

She applied for Bond University around July last year and realised she was eligible for scholarships to help pay for her studies.

"I started looking into scholarships because Bond University is an expensive school,” she said.

"I wouldn't have been able to attend if I didn't get the scholarship.

"Earlier the day I found out my scholarship had been approved, I had an exam and a teacher told me because of moderation my grade went down, so having the good news after a stressful day was relieving and really exciting.”

Ms Schmidt said the best advice she could give to seniors of 2019 is "allow yourselves the time to de-stress”.

"When your whole life is dedicated to working really hard you forget to be able to keep that pace up you need to take a break sometime or you're going to exhaust yourself,” she said.