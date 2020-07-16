North Rockhampton house razed in overnight fire

HOUSE FIRE: Five Queensland Fire and Rescue crews attended a house fire overnight in Parkhurst, North Rockhampton.

THE skyline of North Rockhampton was lit up by a massive house fire in Parkhurst overnight.

Reported to emergency services around 11pm, the blaze was located at a property on Yamba Rd in the vicinity of the Stirling Drv intersection.

When five Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived at the scene, the two story house was fully engulfed in flames.

HOUSE FIRE: Narelle Carter shared this image onto social media of the property fire lighting up the skyline in North Rockhampton last night.

By 11.40pm, they had the fire contained and it was extinguished at 12.20am.

The property was unoccupied at the time of fire.

The cause of the fire was regarded as suspicious with police declaring the property a crime scene.

They guarded the scene overnight to preserve the evidence until fire investigators arrived this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.