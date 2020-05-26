North Rockhampton to compete in Keppel Zone men’s pennants

ON TARGET: Club handicapper Peter Bugler is excited that North Rockhampton will join Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park clubs in the Keppel Zone pennants, which will tee off in November. Picture: Allan Reinikka

GOLF: North Rockhampton will compete in the second edition of the Keppel Zone men’s pennants, which tees off in November.

There was some great golf played in the inaugural event, which was contested by Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park clubs.

The winner is yet to be crowned, with Rockhampton and Yeppoon to face off in the final at Rock­hampton Golf Club on Sunday, July 19.

North Rockhampton’s club handicapper Peter Bugler said it was a fantastic opportunity for his club to get involved in the hotly-contested match play competition.

“It’s exciting, isn’t it?” he said yesterday.

“The players involved in the first year of the pennants said the best part of it is the team and club spirit that is fostered by it and that’s what we’re hoping to get out of it.

“We might also be able to attract more members because we’re playing pennants and be a better chance of keeping them because of it.

“We recognise that we will struggle against the bigger clubs because they have a greater depth of players but we’re going to be there taking part and that’s what matters.”

The pennants was played in two men’s divisions, with seven players a club in each division.

Bugler is one of 14 members who have already nominated to play for North Rockhampton but the club would need 20 players to cover the two divisions.

“I’ve never played pennants before. They play match play which is regarded as being the best form of golf,” Bugler said.

“I would love to give it a go but I’d hope there are 14 better players than me who want to play.”

The popularity of the inaugural Keppel Zone pennants has the organising committee considering the introduction of a men’s third division and a women’s division.