North Rocky accident hotspot to get a timely upgrade

SAFETY UPGRADE: Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry were pleased to visit the Richardson Rd entrance of the Redhill shopping complex which will receive a $830,500 upgrade.

SAFETY UPGRADE: Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry were pleased to visit the Richardson Rd entrance of the Redhill shopping complex which will receive a $830,500 upgrade.

A KNOWN hotspot for accidents at the Redhill Shopping Complex entrance will receive a $830,500 safety makeover.

In 2017, the Richardson Road entrance was shortlisted among six dangerous intersections across the region identified by Rockhampton Regional Council as requiring vital safety upgrades following a spate of crashes.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visited the intersection on Friday after the announcement the intersection was one of five to be funded under the Federal Government Blackspot program.

The construction works will include the installation of new signage and traffic signals, including right and left- turning lanes, signalised pedestrian crossing across the Redhill shopping complex entrance and Richardson Road East approach, and designated bicycle facilities through the intersection.

INTERSECTION UPGRADE: Accident hotspot on Richardson Rd in front of Redhill Shopping Centre will receive a significant upgrade.

Mayor Strelow welcomed the start of the project’s construction and the significant Federal contribution towards improving safety for motorists and pedestrians.

“Thanks to the Federal Government’s investment of $3.4 million through this program, we will be addressing five notorious black spot areas on some of our busiest Rockhampton roads, making them safer for motorists,” she said.

SAFETY UPGRADE: Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry were pleased to visit the Richardson Rd entrance of the Redhill shopping complex which will receive a $830,500 upgrade.

“We are pleased to be rectifying intersections, like Richardson Road at Redhill where works will commence next week, and we know - with some patience - as we work through each project, our motorists will appreciate it too.”

Ms Landry said the construction works is a part of the Federal Government’s commitment to safe roadways.

“Black Spot projects such as the one here on Richardson road targets locations where crashes are occurring and by funding safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at potentially dangerous locations,” Ms Landry said.

“This program greatly reduces the risk of crashes and I’m happy to see some of these projects start to come to fruition in Rockhampton.”

SAFETY UPGRADE: Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry examine plans for the Redhill intersection upgrade.

The Federal Government has committed $1.05 billion to the Black Spot Program from 2013–14 to 2022–23 to improve road safety across the nation.

As part of the Local and State Government Road Safety Package announced in the 2019-20 Budget, the Australian Government has committed an additional $50 million per year from 2019-20 to the Black Spot Program.

The Government will provide $1.0 billion to the Black Spot Program from the 2013-2014 financial year to the 2022-2023 financial year, with an ongoing commitment of $110 million each year following.

Other Black spot projects include:

Derby Street/East Street - $879,500

oInstallation of a single-lane roundabout.

William Street/Davis Street - $335,500

- Reducing travel lane widths and providing additional give way signage.

Moores Creek Road, Feez St and Kerrigan St Roundabout - $87,000

- Installation of chevron spiral treatment on the southern leg of Moores Creek Road with signage and pavement marking alterations.

Glenmore Road/Main Street - $1,285,500

- Installation of traffic signals including right-turn lane with a designated right turn arrow, five signal phases including a signalised pedestrian crossing across the Main Street eastern approach and the Glenmore Road northern approach leg.