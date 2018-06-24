Menu
Rocky cafe hit by fire overnight
North Rocky cafe fire believed to be suspicous

vanessa jarrett
by
24th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

UPDATE 11AM: POLICE are treating a fire at a popular North Rockhampton cafe to be suspicious.

The fire broke at the Brunch's on Musgrave St around 5.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the building was "well involved with fire” when the fire crews got there.

Two Rockhampton fire crews attended the scene and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the fire was limited to that business and it had sustained "extensive damage”.

While investigations are continuing, the spokesperson advised the fire is being treated as suspicious.

"It is being treated that way until we know otherwise,” she said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

6.15am: Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a popular North Rockhampton cafe after multiple 000 calls were received this morning.

The blaze broke out at Brunch's on Musgrave St around 5.20am.

The rear of the building was well involved with flames when fire fighters arrived on scene minutes after the alarm was raised and the fire was under control by 5.30am.

Fire fighters in action at the rear of fire at Brunch's in North Rockhampton 5.30am Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Large amounts of smoke were billowing from the rear of the premises and the damage appears to be extensive.

No one was in the building at the time and there are no injuries.

Business representatives arrived around 6am and were being briefed by police as power was being disconnected.

Police officers speak to business stakeholders as power is disconnected at Brunch's.
Police said they were keeping an open mind as to the cause at this early stage of the investigation.

More to follow.

    Local Partners