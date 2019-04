Paramedics were called to a crash at Norman Gardens this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to a crash at Norman Gardens this afternoon. Allan Reinikka ROK291018aambo1

THREE people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic incident in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Two vehicles crashed at 4.40pm on Capricorn Crescent in Norman Gardens before paramedics took three of four passengers to Rockhampton Hospital.

The patients sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) could not provide the genders or ages of the patients.