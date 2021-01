Two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a crash in North Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash on Berserker Street and Robinson Street at 2.59pm.

The two patients were taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.