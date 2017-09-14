29°
North Rocky fire closes train lines

Matty Holdsworth
QUEENSLAND fire and emergency services officers have rushed to a small grass fire in North Rockhampton just now.

The fire, located on the corner Alexandra and Farm Sts, is not expected to impact any homes or businesses.

However, the fire reportedly was too close to the railway line forcing Queensland Rail to shut down any trains.

EARLIER:

Rain relief is not on the horizon for Rockhampton and surrounds meaning the chances of bushfires is heightened.

Despite a slight chance of a light shower - only 10% chance - nothing of note is expected for the next week.

Bureau of Meteorology say the drought will continue for some time and right across Central Queensland.

Only Biloela has a possibility of showers.

The dry weather and strong wind gusts create a real concern for the landscape of the region.

Today, wind gusts of up to 50km/h have been recorded, resulting in a number of vegetation fires.

The gusts fan the fires and cause them to move at speed.

THIS MORNING: ROCKHAMPTON and surrounds are on a high bushfire alert as the dry conditions in the area pose potentially deadly problems.

Six fires this week alone in the Rocky and Capricorn Coast regions have QFES busy.

At 6.15am this morning a vegetation fire caused smoke to affect nearby residents of the Barmaryee area.

Local council workers were able to assist in dealing with the blaze and QFES officers were not required.

The smoke around the region is believed to be from a number of lingering fires in the Byfield region.

