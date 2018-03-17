Menu
APPLIANCE FIRE: A North Rockhampton fire crew responded to a dishwasher fire last night. Tobi Loftus
North Rocky fire crews race to dishwasher and veranda fires

Leighton Smith
17th Mar 2018 11:44 AM

QUEENSLAND fire and emergency services confirmed they were called out to two incidents last night in North Rockhampton.

A QFES spokesperson confirmed they received a call shortly before 10pm reporting that a dishwasher was on fire at a property on Bean Ave, Parkhurst last night.

A North Rockhampton fire-fighting unit arrived shortly after to extinguish the fire which was confirmed to be confined to the faulty appliance.

After isolating the power, removing the dishwasher and checking the area to ensure it was safe, the crew used a special high pressure fan to ventilate the area.

The spokesperson also confirmed that a unit was dispatched to Beal Ave, Frenchville at 8pm last night to extinguish a fire on the veranda of the property.

When the crew arrived at the property it was determined that the smoke reported was coming from a wood fired BBQ on the veranda where the residents were cooking dinner.

The spokesperson said that this was simply a case of over vigilant neighbours seeing smoke and there was nothing wrong with these sorts of call outs.

"People are allowed to have open fires in their property - as long as they were kept contained,” the spokesperson said.

