North Rocky fishing ramp's the place for a family day

Hayden Gerszler, who attends North Rockampton High student, is heading out on the Fitzroy to check on his crab pots around the bend from the Northside fishing ramp.

His family have had their 16ft/4.93m tinnie with Daihatsu 70 hp engine for about 15 year s and she still runs well.

"We've had some people stealing crabs off from our pots which makes me really mad,” Hayden said.

He loves to eat mud crabs but has also been known to cast a line to catch fish

"It's a great way for the family to spend time together,” he said.

A few metres down the ramp, Kim Harkin, a theatre nurse at Rockhampton hospital, is enjoying a well earned day off with his children while their mum, Shelley, also a nurse, is at work.

"Over the holidays, with shift work and being on call, it's a nice change of pace to enjoy some quiet time with the kids,” he said.

"We were out at Keppel Sands this morning but a freak storm swept in from the coast and sent us inland; there's not even a cloud in the sky here.”

His son Josh enters Year 7 at The Cathedral College this year and is looking forward to the sports.

"Things get really busy with netball and BMX once the school year starts so you've got to grab a quiet day with the kids when you can,” Mr Harkin said.

They get their bait from Kalka Bait and Tackle who Mr Harkin describes as "good people”.

As for the fish, "God knows what would happen if Josh actually caught one,” he said.