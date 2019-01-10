Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hayden Gerszler's heading out on the Fitzroy to check on his family's crab pots
Hayden Gerszler's heading out on the Fitzroy to check on his family's crab pots Jann Houley
News

North Rocky fishing ramp's the place for a family day

JANN HOULEY
by
10th Jan 2019 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hayden Gerszler, who attends North Rockampton High student, is heading out on the Fitzroy to check on his crab pots around the bend from the Northside fishing ramp.

His family have had their 16ft/4.93m tinnie with Daihatsu 70 hp engine for about 15 year s and she still runs well.

"We've had some people stealing crabs off from our pots which makes me really mad,” Hayden said.

He loves to eat mud crabs but has also been known to cast a line to catch fish

"It's a great way for the family to spend time together,” he said.

Kim and Josh Harkin on the North Rockhampton boat ramp Sunday
Kim and Josh Harkin on the North Rockhampton boat ramp Sunday Jann Houley

A few metres down the ramp, Kim Harkin, a theatre nurse at Rockhampton hospital, is enjoying a well earned day off with his children while their mum, Shelley, also a nurse, is at work.

"Over the holidays, with shift work and being on call, it's a nice change of pace to enjoy some quiet time with the kids,” he said.

"We were out at Keppel Sands this morning but a freak storm swept in from the coast and sent us inland; there's not even a cloud in the sky here.”

His son Josh enters Year 7 at The Cathedral College this year and is looking forward to the sports.

"Things get really busy with netball and BMX once the school year starts so you've got to grab a quiet day with the kids when you can,” Mr Harkin said.

They get their bait from Kalka Bait and Tackle who Mr Harkin describes as "good people”.

As for the fish, "God knows what would happen if Josh actually caught one,” he said.

fishing ramps kalka bait and tackle kim harkin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    premium_icon Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    News Anyone affected by and involved in last year's bushfires are encouraged to complete a submission to the review

    Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    premium_icon Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    News The elusive barra is set to bring more tourist to Rockhampton

    Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    premium_icon Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    News Gladstone rd site was meant to be completed in first quarter of 2019

    Local Partners