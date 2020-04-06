Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The intersection at the University and Yaamba Rd is one of at least to have its lights go out suddenly
The intersection at the University and Yaamba Rd is one of at least to have its lights go out suddenly
Breaking

North Rocky intersections running again power outage

Jack Evans
6th Apr 2020 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Traffic lights are working again at major North Rockhampton intersections after going down unexpectedly earlier today. 

Ergon Energy continue to work to repair an outage nearby which it says has affected over 3000 customers across most north Rockhampton suburbs. 

No fix time has been provided. 

INITIAL: At least three major intersection's traffic lights have gone out suddenly while police begin to get the hazards under control.

The intersections of Yaamba Rd with farm St, Yeppoon Rd and the University have all had their lights go out completely.

Ergon Energy has reported an unplanned outage is affecting most suburbs in North Rockhampton.

The outage may be linked with the failed lights.

Ergon Energy said the loss of power is due to "damage requiring emergency repair."

Ergon said over 3000 customers are affected and there is no estimated fix time.

Police are heading to the scene to commence traffic control.

bruce highway cquniveristy ergon energy north rockhampton queensland police services yaamba rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Family of Ruby Princess victim ‘shocked’ by report

        premium_icon COVID-19: Family of Ruby Princess victim ‘shocked’ by report

        Health Toowoomba man Des Williams' brother, based in Rockhampton, has expressed concerns about how Queensland Health managed the case.

        COVID-19 scare closes this week’s cattle sales

        premium_icon COVID-19 scare closes this week’s cattle sales

        Business Sales on hold as details emerge around a CQLX staff member who may have been...

        After 26 years Rose leaves council with a full heart

        premium_icon After 26 years Rose leaves council with a full heart

        Council News Her motto has always been I am into people not politics and there are no lines on...

        UPDATE:Police charge man after Rockhampton CBD arrest

        premium_icon UPDATE:Police charge man after Rockhampton CBD arrest

        Breaking Reports suggest the man was armed and harassing passing traffic