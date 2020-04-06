North Rocky intersections running again power outage

The intersection at the University and Yaamba Rd is one of at least to have its lights go out suddenly

UPDATE: Traffic lights are working again at major North Rockhampton intersections after going down unexpectedly earlier today.

Ergon Energy continue to work to repair an outage nearby which it says has affected over 3000 customers across most north Rockhampton suburbs.

No fix time has been provided.

INITIAL: At least three major intersection's traffic lights have gone out suddenly while police begin to get the hazards under control.

The intersections of Yaamba Rd with farm St, Yeppoon Rd and the University have all had their lights go out completely.

Ergon Energy has reported an unplanned outage is affecting most suburbs in North Rockhampton.

The outage may be linked with the failed lights.

Ergon Energy said the loss of power is due to "damage requiring emergency repair."

Ergon said over 3000 customers are affected and there is no estimated fix time.

Police are heading to the scene to commence traffic control.