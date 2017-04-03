North Rocky club prepares for worst case scenario

PLANS CHANGE: North Rockhampton Bowls Club president George Ingham was among those preparing the Glenmore Rd club on Saturday ahead of an expected 9.4m flood peak this week.

PREDICTIONS of one of the worst floods in the city's history weren't stopping games at the North Rockhampton Bowls Club on Saturday.

But members weren't resting easy, shoring up the protective concrete wall built after the devastating 1991 floods.

Club president George Ingham said the revision of a 8.5m peak to 9.4m had seen the club swing into action sooner than expected.

While there were games running throughout Saturday, about half a dozen members were also filling joins in the concrete wall with silicone, covering manholes and preparing pumps for the worst case scenario.

George, who has seen plenty of floods as "an old bushie", said the 70-year-old club's green was only saved by sandbagging in 1991.

George Ingham, North Rockhampton Bowls Club President, was among those preparing the Glenmore Rd club on Saturday ahead of an expected 9.4m flood peak this week. Michelle Gately

Following that flood a concrete wall was built which still bears the marks of 2011, which peaked at 9.2m.

With a peak higher than both 2011 and 1991 predicted next week, George said the club would have a 24 hour roster monitoring the situation on-site.

"If it comes higher, well we've just got to get the sandbags and drape them over, but it's going to be a big flood that comes over," George said.

Back in '91, George helped sandbag the club after the service station he owned on Gladstone Rd and Stanley St went under for 13 days.

This time around, George said it was better to be safe than sorry with preparation at the club.

This concrete wall was built to protect the green at North Rockhampton Bowls Club after the devastating 1991 flood, where only sandbags protected the blog from going under. The darker line towards the top of the wall marks the 2011 flood level, expected to be exceeded by a predicted 9.4m peak this week. Michelle Gately

But he admitted they were "treating it pretty complacently" until the 9.4m prediction was announced on Friday night.

Until that point, they had planned to only start preparing on Sunday, but moved things forward by a day.

"It will be well and truly done before we get up to our knees in water," George said.

The club will remain open unless power and sewerage are disconnected.

For those who are going to be out on the green, one thing is essential: strong mosquito repellent.