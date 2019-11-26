North Rocky rail line reopens after major upgrade

RAIL LINE: Brittany Lauga and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk inspecting plans for the line in 2018.

TRANSPORTING cattle around Rockhampton will be safer and more efficient thanks to the recent completion of a $5 million rail upgrade.

Delivering on a 2017 election promise made by Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke, the rail upgrade reinstated a disused section of the Yeppoon branch line to provide a direct livestock rail connection to the JBS meat processing facility in Nerimbera, North Rockhampton.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the re-establishment of the section would take many heavy vehicles off local roads each week, providing a safer, more efficient, and reliable freight solution for the local beef industry.

“This month marks the end of major construction by Queensland Rail on the Yeppoon branch line, with track and signal works on the rail siding at the JBS meat processing facility recently finalised, enabling livestock trains from across Central and North-West Queensland to pull directly into the facility,” Ms Lauga said.

“Thanks to an additional $946,000 investment in the project earlier this year, the length of this siding was doubled, allowing more efficient offloading at the facility and delivering important supply chain benefits for the Central Queensland beef industry.

“In addition to these siding works, crews have been hard at work reinstating 1.9 kilometres of track, ballast, and structures to restore the disused line.”

RAIL MAP: Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams, Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, and QR north Queensland general manager, Michael Mitchell examine the plan for the rail extension.

She said the upgrade required the replacement of two timber rail bridges with culverts, undertaken by local contractor Sterling, and the installation of two concrete piers at a third timber rail bridge, undertaken by regional contractor Queensland Complete Contracting Services (QCCS).

“Wherever possible, materials and contractors have been sourced locally, including approximately 800 square metres of ballast from Nerimbera Quarry, and 88 culvert units sourced from Humes Rockhampton,” she said.

“The re-establishment of the Yeppoon Branch line is a fantastic outcome for the region, which will not only benefit from optimised cattle movements, but the reduced reliance on heavy road vehicles, preserving its local roads.”

Visiting the meatworks last May, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 500 JBS employees would benefit from the new rail line along with 70 people employed by the construction project.

JBS Australia Director and Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, John Berry, said the investment ensured the safe and efficient transport of cattle to the JBS Rockhampton facility and the continued support of JBS’ investment in the local economy through jobs.

“JBS Australia appreciates the investment made by the State Government in reinstating the line to support livestock rail movements,” Mr Berry said.

“Importantly it’s about supporting jobs in the local Rockhampton region.”