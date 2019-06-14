North Rocky resident left in the dark after multiple crashes

COMPLAINTS HEARD: Dotted lines have been painted at the intersection of Robinson and Salamanca Street after a number of crashes.

THE sounds of tyres screeching and near misses are a thing of the past for Frenchville residents living at an accident-prone intersection after their pleas to the Rockhampton Regional Council became a reality.

On Friday, June 7, dotted lines were painted on the road at the Robinson and Salamanca St intersection after two accidents occurred within 24 hours.

Resident Donna-Maree Donoghue said she lodged nine complaints with the council before action was taken.

"People were confused and driving through the give way sign," she said.

"There have been a number of crashes with injuries."

Ms Donoghue's house also lost power earlier this year when a car was t-boned at the front of her house.

She's lived at the property for 15 years, but accidents weren't an issue until the lines were covered when the road was resurfaced about six weeks ago.

"After the resurfacing, there were drivers swearing and near-misses all day," she said.

But since the dotted lines were painted, Ms Donoghue has finally been able to enjoy a quiet street.

She said when she approached the council to repaint the road she was told they weren't "legally liable" to do so.

"The worse part is ... it's more about duty of care to the public," Ms Donoghue said.

She took to Facebook on Wednesday, June 5, with her concerns.

"This accident happened tonight at this intersection a young girl injured! Are Rocky Council waiting for somebody to die???," Ms Donoghue wrote.

Across the intersection Bajeet Kaur is also happy to see the lines painted at the intersection.

The two cars collided at the front of her house on June 5, when a driver alleged failed to see the give way sign. The next day another crash happened about midday.

"It was very scary with the cars crashing," Mrs Kaur said.

RRC Civil Operations manager Michael O'Keeffe said the road was always due to be re-marked last Friday, and was not a reaction to the crashes or complaints.

"Council resealed the road in May and installed temporary markers to indicate the give-way line - a give-way sign was also in place," Mr O'Keefe said.

He said the works were completed last week in line with the schedule.

He said engineers carried out an assessment of the intersection and found it was safety compliant.