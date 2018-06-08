North Rocky Rotary Club's most generous donation yet

L-R Ray Young (Rotary), Ashley Pierpoint (Rotary), Billy Boyle (Red Cross), Alan Titman (Rotary), and Russell Girle (Rotary) at the newly completed Red Cross accommodation near the Rockhampton Hospital for people with disabilities.

OF ALL the treasures to come out of the Rocky Swap over the last 22 years, the biggest was delivered yesterday to Rockhampton's Red Cross.

Yesterday afternoon members of the North Rockhampton Rotary club presented Rockhampton's Red Cross centre with a staggering $200,000 cheque.

The whopping sum is an accumulation of 22 years of sourcing annual savings from the club's Rocky Swap program.

The donation itself is the largest the club has ever made.

North Rockhampton Rotary Club president, Ashley Pierpoint, said donations like this are about being involved in the community and "giving back”.

"A lot of people sit back and watch and we tend to give and try and generate profits,” he said.

New accommodation for people with disabilities has been completed at the Red Cross centre at the corner of North and Canning Streets with the help of a $200,000 donation from Rotary. Pictured is the kitchen area. Chris Ison ROK070618credcross1

"We want to act responsible and make sure what we invest in will benefit the community for years to come.

"We've been looking around for a major project for a number of years in Rockhampton.

"After discussions with Red Cross and what they proposed to do, we thought it was very beneficial because there's no other facility around Rockhampton for visiting disabled patients and it's long overdue.

"All our surplus funds have been utilised now for this project which will benefit the whole of the Central Queensland community.”

Red Cross' Central Queensland Regional business operations coordinator, Leonie Stewart, said the two disability rooms are well-positioned, just across the road from Rockhampton Hospital and down the road from Hillcrest Hospital.

"We're extremely appreciative,” she said.

New accommodation for people with disabilities has been completed at the Red Cross centre at the corner of North and Canning Streets with the help of a $200,000 donation from Rotary. Pictured is the bathroom. Chris Ison ROK070618credcross2

"It was something we had on our agenda for long time.

"The Rotary have been extremely generous in enabling this to happen for us.

"We do get phone calls on fairly regular basis asking if there's accommodation here for people in wheelchairs and with disabilities and previously we've had to turn them away.

"We wont be turning those people away anymore.”

Leoni Stewart from the Red Cross talks about the importance of the newly completed accommodation for people with disabilities. Chris Ison ROK070618credcross4

The facility contains two ensuited bedrooms, a kitchen, a laundry, fully-equipped wheelchair accessible showers and toilets and a lounge room which will be equipped with "user-friendly furnishings for people in wheelchairs and with disabilities”.

The next Rocky Swap will be held on August 5 at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Entry is $6 for adults and $2 for children under 12.