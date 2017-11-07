News

North Rocky servo flattened for major revamp

The service station site on Yaamba Rd.
Steph Allen
by

YAAMBA Road's North Rockhampton Caltex service station was flattened last week.

Demolition works were finalised on Thursday with barricades erected in preparation for the redevelopment of the new Caltex Starmart.

 

Caltex Corporate Affairs Executive, Julia Quinn, told the Morning Bulletin last month that the new site will include "a fairly extensive and large dining facility and kitchen with the hot food that everyone expects to see", as well as a new menu and rest rooms, showers, and laundry facilities to accommodate travelling truck drivers.

Ms Quinn said the redevelopment "has already commenced with the demolition of the existing canopy buildings on the site in the last few weeks" and will not affect any neighbouring businesses.

 

"We have the usual planning and approvals in place, meeting with the Council are a part of this process," she said.

 

"We expect it to be completed by April 2018 bearing in mind the usual delays as a result of weather for instance.

"Some civil work commenced [this Monday] with ground work next week. We expect building will commence in the next few weeks."

