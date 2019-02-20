Menu
Janet Young, Principal of North Rockhampton State High School is happy after a successful 2018 for students and staff.
Education

North Rocky State High School's secret to success

Jack Evans
by
20th Feb 2019 1:44 PM | Updated: 1:48 PM
AS THE OP education assessment system nears an end, one Rockhampton state school is confident it can translate its OP success into the new ATAR model.

North Rockhampton State High School outdid other Rocky schools when a third of all eligible students achieved a score in the 1 to 5 range, the highest possible.

See how every Central Queensland school fared in the interactive table below. 

Principal Janet Young said she was proud of the result and that she, her staff and students worked very hard for it.

"The scores are a really great achievement for our students and staff, and obviously the school will benefit from this as well," she said.

"It's a great capture of the work individual students have done and collectively what we have done as an OP cohort.

"But not every student gets an OP, because not every student is university bound."

Ms Young felt an equally great achievement was the fact that every single year twelve student graduated with a Queensland Certificate of Education.

NRSHC was among five of the 11 schools in the region to do so.

"While we had very strong OP results, we also had 100 per cent who got their Queensland Certificate of Education,"

"Every child exiting year 12 has left with certification, and this was not the case a few years ago."

"We work very hard to make sure every student leaves with a qualification."

She attributed the perfect graduation rate to the Vocational Education and Training program in addition to the high OP success.

"Many of our students also got vocational (VET) certifications, which is something that is transferable around what ever state you wish to go to," Ms Young said

"VET qualifications can come in all sorts of courses like hospitality, business, sports and fitness, and offer another avenue towards tertiary study."

The future is bright for the class of 2018 and Ms Young said the alumni had followed a range of different paths since graduating.

Some of the eligible students are already at university while many of the high achieving students were taking gap years.

"Individual students worked very hard, but they don't get there by themselves. Families have been very supportive because every parent wants to see their child succeed, so we work with them to make that happen," she said.

The principal was confident the school would be able to translate its success into the new ATAR system which would be a learning curve for staff and students.

"The school is up for the challenge," she said.

"We have had a lot of staff training to support the new syllabus, curriculum and assessment style.

"It's a change and a challenge for everybody but in the end, teachers will work hard, and kids will work and like we have done before, we will improve."

