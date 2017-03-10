North Street reopens after $1.24M revamp

AFTER years of community campaigning and nearly nine months of construction, the North Street project is finally complete.

North St officially reopened this morning following the completion of the $1.24 million Bicycle Lanes project which was jointly funding by Rockhampton Regional Council and the State Government under the Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Councillor Tony Williams and Councillor Drew Wickerson officially opened the major roadway to both motorists and cyclists.

Rocky MP Bill Byrne said the upgrades were a win for the local community who've campaigned for improved cycling infrastructure.

"The community had pushed for improved cycling access and today the state government and Council have delivered a significant missing piece of the network," Mr Byrne said.

"The North Street Bicycle Lanes project has redefined cycling on North Street from Canning to West Streets, with designated on-road bicycle lanes, parking, retaining walls and a resurfaced road with new line marking.

"The new bicycle lanes link up with the existing bicycle lanes that extend from West Street to Bolsover Street meaning that a cyclist now has their own travel lane from Wandal / The Range to get safely to the heart of Rockhampton City.

Mr Byrne said the Queensland Government, who provided 50% of the funding for the project, was committed to getting more people cycling more often.

"We know that, on average, every dollar we invest in cycling infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit to Queensland with improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion, and lower transport costs," he said.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Infrastructure Committee Tony Williams, who is a passionate promoter of pedal power, said the section of North St was one of the priority routes of the Central Queensland Principal Cycle Network Plan and formed part of a north-south corridor.

"The Central Queensland Principal Cycle Network Plan was developed in partnership with local governments, cycling groups and Transport and Main Roads to guide the development of principal cycle routes and recreation routes across the region," Cr Williams said.

"This project shows that the cycling network is extending and it won't stop there.

"Council is also partnering with State Government on the Moores Creek Road and Norman Road Cycling projects, which have recently commenced and the Kerrigan Street Underpass project due to commence in June.

"As well as delivering on-road cycling facilities, Council with State Government assistance will deliver numerous mountain bike trails at the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve.

"Council has a good track record of delivering cycle way projects and I look forward to working with the state government and cycling groups on new cycling infrastructure projects in the future."