Northbound lane closed on CQ highway after trucks collide

Police and a fire crew remain at the scene of the crash.

The northbound lane of Kunwarara Road are closed after two trucks collided on Tuesday afternoon.

Two stable, uninjured patients declined ambulance transport to hospital following the crash at 3.28pm.

Oil spilled about 20m across the road, and fire crews and police remain on the scene.

One of the trucks is a car carrier, and the other a B-double; one is blocking traffic going north, and one is off the road.

The attending fire crew is organising for gravel and absorbent to be spread over the oil, and is waiting for tow trucks to arrive.

As of 4.48pm, police were still directing traffic.