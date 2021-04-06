Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and a fire crew remain at the scene of the crash.
Police and a fire crew remain at the scene of the crash.
News

Northbound lane closed on CQ highway after trucks collide

Timothy Cox
6th Apr 2021 4:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The northbound lane of Kunwarara Road are closed after two trucks collided on Tuesday afternoon.

Two stable, uninjured patients declined ambulance transport to hospital following the crash at 3.28pm.

Oil spilled about 20m across the road, and fire crews and police remain on the scene.

One of the trucks is a car carrier, and the other a B-double; one is blocking traffic going north, and one is off the road.

The attending fire crew is organising for gravel and absorbent to be spread over the oil, and is waiting for tow trucks to arrive.

As of 4.48pm, police were still directing traffic.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman punches husband in face

        Premium Content Woman punches husband in face

        Crime A woman who drank alcohol instead of dealing with mental health issues has ended up punching her partner during a drinking episode.

        • 6th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Crocodile leather: A glimpse inside unique CQ business’ operation

        Premium Content Crocodile leather: A glimpse inside unique CQ business’...

        Business U3A provides entertainment and information for people of retirement age; see...

        • 6th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
        Rockynats ‘blew our expectations out of the water’

        Premium Content Rockynats ‘blew our expectations out of the water’

        News Summernats co-owner says the sky is the limit for Rockhampton’s three-day car...

        Dancefloor assault over alleged years of bullying

        Premium Content Dancefloor assault over alleged years of bullying

        Crime Defendant told police victim “got what he deserved” and “as soon as he got his own...