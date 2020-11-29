Northern Australia conference showcases CQ to 300 visitors

Assistant Minister for Northern Australia Michelle Landry gives her keynote speech to the Developing Northern Australia Conference on Monday.

IT IS pats on the back all round as Rockhampton celebrates hosting a successful Developing Northern Australia Conference, further cementing the region’s reputation as the gateway to northern Australia.

The city welcomed 300 delegates from across the country and 200 virtual attendees for the three day conference which focused on the challenges, opportunities and progress of new infrastructure, Indigenous entrepreneurship, trade and investment and research and innovation.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said the conference gave the Rockhampton region a unique opportunity to showcase its strengths and untapped potential that could contribute to building a strong northern Australia.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher was grateful for the opportunity to showcase our region during the Developing Northern Australia Conference. Picture: Aden Stokes

“Council has been actively involved in advancing the northern regions since its inception and has attended past DNA events for six years,” Cr Fisher said.

“There are so many opportunities for the local government areas of northern Australia to work together and I was pleased to see such a strong attendance at this year’s conference, with people coming to Rockhampton from all parts of northern Australia.

“It really goes to show that there is strong interest in Rockhampton’s offering.”

Advance Rockhampton’s executive manager Greg Bowden said a positive benefit in hosting the DNA Conference was brainstorming with economic leaders about opportunities.

Greg Bowden is Advance Rockhampton's new Executive Manager.

“As the gateway to northern Australia, this conference has been a great opportunity to collaborate with key stakeholders across a diverse range of industry players, local government and other government entities,” Mr Bowden said.

“Advance Rockhampton looks forward to continued discussion on the northern Australia agenda and how Rockhampton region can play a part.”

While visiting the region, delegates toured a range of local sites including the CQ Livestock Exchange, CQUniversity, SMW Group’s industrial facility and the Fitzroy River to get a feel for the region’s diverse investment and growth opportunities.