Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund to undergo changes

Resources minister senator Matt Canavan said the review found the need for northern development still exists, "but there have been challenges to making it happen”. LUKAS COCH

AFTER an independent review, the Federal Government will change the investment mandate of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility in a bid to increase flexibility.

The changes will improve NAIF's potential to support projects in partnership with the private sector and northern jurisdictions.

"These changes will increase the proportion of a project that NAIF can finance and expand the types of infrastructure that will be eligible for NAIF finance,” he said.

"There are currently 17 projects in the due diligence and execution phases across all three northern jurisdictions.”

This includes five in Queensland.

"There are 90 active enquiries in the pipeline. These are from diverse sectors including energy generation and gas pipelines, transport, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, water infrastructure and communications,” Mr Canavan said.

"The report commends NAIF for developing this pipeline but recommends that removing some of the restrictions on NAIF could assist in bringing projects to financial close.

"Northern Australia accounts for only 6 per cent of our population, even though it contributes 12 per cent towards our gross domestic product (GDP).

"Projects also need to be considered on their merits, with the appropriate amount of due diligence, and that can take some time.

"However, with the additional flexibility that comes from these changes, the Government looks forward to further developing more infrastructure in the north.”

KEY CHANGES