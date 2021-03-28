Northern producers make the most of cattle sale

Rosetta Pastoral Company, Collinsville, presented a run of No.0 Brahman steers which reached 506c/kg, weighed 303kg to return $1440/head. Picture: Contributed

Rosetta Pastoral Company, Collinsville, presented a run of No.0 Brahman steers which reached 506c/kg, weighed 303kg to return $1440/head. Picture: Contributed

Northern producers had the buying panel mostly to themselves at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale market on Wednesday.

The market saw steers almost reach 600c/kg, with cows and calves once again in strong demand.

Julian Laver from Nutrien Ag Solutions, Rockhampton, said wet conditions had reduced the local offering.

“The quality of the offering presented was very good,” Mr Laver said.

“Most of the light feeders were drawn from Collinsville, Nebo and Mackay and sold to dearer prices than previous weeks.”

Among the northern draft was a line of 156 No.0 Rosetta Pastoral Company, Collinsville, Brahman cattle which peaked at 506.2c/kg, weighed 303kg and returned $1440/head for vendor Gavin Scott and Family.

Rosetta Pastoral Company also had a good result for its run of 255kg heifers that hit a high of 466c/kg for the top pen and averaged 462c/kg, making a return of $1177/head.

For lighter lines, the best of the male calves reached 599c/kg.

A highlight in this category was a Gravino Partners, Mackay, Droughtmaster offering which reached 560c/kg, weighed 255kg and returned $1432/head.

CW Wright from Mount Larcom also sold Droughtmaster steers, in a line that reached 560c/kg, weighed 212kg to equal $1700/head.

In the 300-400kg steer category, the average sold for 436c/kg and the top pen peaked at 488c/kg.

A highlight included a P Clair, Goovigen, Droughtmaster steer offering that sold for 472c/kg, weighed 322kg to equal $1521/head.

Yearling heifers under 280kg reached a top of 475c/kg before averaging 461c/kg.

Mackay vendor Gravino Partners had a good result in this category also, with its Droughtmaster line that reached 466.2c/kg, weighed 255kg, to return $1192/head.

For heavier runs, RM Pastoral from St Lawrence sold Grey Brahman heifers to average 380c/kg, weighing 368kg, to return $1398/head.

Cows and calves were in strong demand, with T Connolly from Hay Point selling a Brangus pen that reached $2275/unit.

Looking ahead, Mr Laver said he was optimistic the recent rain would create a surge in confidence in the market.

“The market has been extremely good, and the demand has been exceptional,” he said.

Next week, weather permitting, Mr Laver said he believed the yarding’s numbers would bolster to a usual size of about 2000–3000 head.

