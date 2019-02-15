Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the accidental death of a boy in a playground area near Wanguri Primary School.
Police are investigating the accidental death of a boy in a playground area near Wanguri Primary School.
News

‘Beautiful’ boy dead in flying fox tragedy

15th Feb 2019 12:58 PM

A DARWIN family is in mourning after an eight-year-old boy died in a tragic playground accident.

Emergency services were called to a playground on Kailis St in Wanguri about 7.30pm Wednesday night to reports the Wanguri Primary School boy had been found.

Northern Territory Police are still investigating however officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

"Investigations are continuing and a report will be prepared for the coroner," senior sergeant Matt Allen of the Major Crime Squad said in a statement.

"Inquiries to date indicate that the death occurred as a result of misadventure."

Police are investigating the accidental death of the boy.
Police are investigating the accidental death of the boy.

The NT News is reporting the incident leading to the boy's death could've happened on the playground's flying fox.

Tributes have begun to flow for the young boy on Facebook with one of his older siblings mourning her baby brother.

"You were always in my heart, you supported me and I've done my hardest to support you," she wrote.

"You were always such a beautiful and smart boy, and I was so eager to watch you grow up and become the man that every girl would be all over for, but your time came too soon.

"But I know I can't grief (sic) forever, but you were and always will be in my heart.

"My special angel, rest in peace. For your love will live on through many hearts. Fly high and keep watch over us and keep that unforgettable smile on your face, just like how you'd always be, love you always."

Students at Wanguri Primary School have been notified of the boy's death and the department of education is offering the family support.

accident boy death editors picks northern territory playground

Top Stories

    Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

    premium_icon Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

    News An internal investigation is underway and being overseen by the Ethical Standards Command

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:32 PM
    Christian back on the field after life-threatening illness

    premium_icon Christian back on the field after life-threatening illness

    Health Only 8 months ago, Christian Hermann was in an induced coma

    Schwarten: Show me the evidence or sack Hart

    premium_icon Schwarten: Show me the evidence or sack Hart

    Politics Schwarten challenges Deb Frecklington to prove her integrity

    Meet the Rocky woman who's now personal shopper to the stars

    premium_icon Meet the Rocky woman who's now personal shopper to the stars

    Fashion & Beauty She can find luxury fashion items 'irrespective of the sold out' tag