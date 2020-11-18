Northern Territory family awarded trip to Beef 2021

Kevin Pickersgill (right), the winner of Elders' trip for two to Beef Australia, with son Duane.

TWO graziers from the Northern Territory were “blown away” to hear the news they had won a trip to Beef Australia 2021.

The competition was held by Elders, which is the major sponsoring partner of the week-long event held in Rockhampton.

Kevin Pickersgill was awarded the prize.

“I told Rodney from Elders that all I’d ever won before was a meat tray when I was about 20,” Mr Pickersgill said.

“Beef Australia really showcases our industry and it’s just a good place to go shopping and meet people. “

The new owner of Murranji Station, south-west of Daly Waters, also has eight cattle properties sprawled across Queensland.

The Pickersgill family owns the Bunderra organic beef brand and has big plans for Murranji Station.

“Whether licks for cattle or fencing materials and water infrastructure materials, we do buy a lot of supplies from Elders in Katherine and they have a good bunch of people up there,” Mr Pickersgill said.

“We’re going to put water out there so we can increase the carrying capacity.”

The Pickersgills were currently running around 12,000 Brahman-cross breeders at Murranji but Mr Pickersgill said there was significant scope to lift stocking rates.

“About a quarter of the place has no water, or no access to water, yet,” he said.

“We’re just going to sink down a few bores, put tanks and troughs in place and then do a little bit of fencing and we can bump that 12,000 up to around about 16,000.”

That will boost the Pickersgill’s cattle numbers from about 36,000 currently to 40,000 in total.

Murranji is about 2100 kilometres from the family’s home base at Rolleston in Queensland’s Central Highlands, entailing a “good two days’ drive” or seven-hour flight with Mr Pickersgill or son Duane in the cockpit.

“We came this far to get value for money,” he said.

“It’s a very similar rainfall to where we are in Queensland, the rain is almost identical, which is good because we understand that sort of country.”

And, while Rockhampton is at least in the same state as Rolleston, there’s still a six or seven-hour trip awaiting the Pickersgills to Beef Australia in March, one that Mr Pickersgill is sure to make.

“I think it’s a must if you’re involved in the cattle industry,” he said.