Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a live mudcrab before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police. Pictured: Michael Franchi
Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a live mudcrab before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police. Pictured: Michael Franchi
News

NT to make it illegal to boil mud crabs alive

by LAUREN ROBERTS
1st Nov 2018 5:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT will soon be illegal for Territory fisherman to boil mud crabs alive, if proposed animal protection laws make it through the next stage.

NT Parliament voted to adopt its new Animal Protection Bill on Tuesday night and agreed the ethical way to kill mud crabs was to freeze them or kill them quickly, not boil them alive. Amateur Fisherman's Association of the NT president Warren de With supports the Bill, saying most Territory fishos are already doing the right thing.

"This Bill reiterates a lot of people's thinking," he said.

"In fact, 99.9 per cent of the people that I see are doing the right thing. If they go crabbing, they tie them up, but them in their Esky, and (the crabs) get cold and fall asleep."

The Gunner Government gave AFANT a $9500 grant to develop a code of practice which is expected to be released mid-2019.

Once finalised and adopted, fishing in accordance with the code will be a defence under the new animal legislation.

"I can imagine that we'll be suggesting to people to put them on ice or dispatch them with a spike, I wouldn't recommend people boil them," Mr de With said.

Primary Industry and Resources Minister Ken Vowles said the code would guide NT recreational fishos on the "appropriate ways" to handle their catch - including crabs.

Marlow Lagoon's Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a mud crab live before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police.

"How will they catch someone, by going into their kitchen?" she said.

 

.

animal protection boiled alive illegal mud crabs nt nt parliament

Top Stories

    State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    premium_icon State's fast-track plan for South Rocky flood levee

    Politics QLD government steps in to get $60m project happening faster

    Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    premium_icon Adani move shrugs off zombie apocalypse

    Business Indian miner Adani was readying a Halloween surprise of its own.

    Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    premium_icon Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

    Business Former Rockhampton MP denies any inappropriate dealing with JM Kelly

    Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    premium_icon Lauga and O'Rourke say Labor not to blame for dodgy builders

    Business Local members say it was the LNP that changed the laws

    Local Partners