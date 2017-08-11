Norths, Brothers do battle for berth in the big dance

Norths Chargers skipper Daniel Tanner will be looking to get his team on the front foot against the Brethren.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths Chargers coach Kane Hardy has not devised a grand game plan for tomorrow's semi showdown with Rockhampton Brothers.

Instead, he wants his players to concentrate on the basics, reproducing the consistent football that saw them wrap up the minor premiership with a near flawless regular season.

"We won't be changing much at all. We just need to make sure we do the little things right, those things that have got us this far,” Hardy said.

"It's not a hard game - if you're disciplined and can hold the ball you're going to give yourself every opportunity to win.”

Norths come into tomorrow's game, a replay of last year's grand final, rested and ready to go after a week off.

Their opponents come in battle hardened after scoring a gritty extra-time win over Yeppoon in the first week of semi-finals.

Hardy knows that Brothers will have taken a lot from that win.

"Yeppoon were the hot favourites but Brothers showed a lot of determination so they're definitely going to be confident and hungry this weekend,” he said.

"There's going to be nothing in it; it's going to come down to who wants it more.

"At the end of the day we've got two sides vying to get to the grand final so it's going to be a great game of football.”

Hardy said inspirational skipper Dan Tanner would have a big influence on the result.

"He's going to be our leader through that middle. When he's rolling forward it makes everyone else's job a lot easier,” he said.

"Matthew Jarvis will have a big role to play as will halfback Dean Allen, who's been ticking along nicely and will steer the team around this weekend.

"If we win we're into another grand final which, at the start of the year, is what you aim for.

”It's up to us to achieve that now.”

SEMIS WEEK 2

6pm Saturday: Major semi-final, Norths Chargers v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park

3pm Sunday: Elimination semi-final, Emu Park v Yeppoon, Browne Park