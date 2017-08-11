27°
News

Norths, Brothers do battle for berth in the big dance

Pam McKay
| 11th Aug 2017 5:34 PM
Norths Chargers skipper Daniel Tanner will be looking to get his team on the front foot against the Brethren.
Norths Chargers skipper Daniel Tanner will be looking to get his team on the front foot against the Brethren. Allan Reinikka ROK220417aleague4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths Chargers coach Kane Hardy has not devised a grand game plan for tomorrow's semi showdown with Rockhampton Brothers.

Instead, he wants his players to concentrate on the basics, reproducing the consistent football that saw them wrap up the minor premiership with a near flawless regular season.

"We won't be changing much at all. We just need to make sure we do the little things right, those things that have got us this far,” Hardy said.

"It's not a hard game - if you're disciplined and can hold the ball you're going to give yourself every opportunity to win.”

Norths come into tomorrow's game, a replay of last year's grand final, rested and ready to go after a week off.

Their opponents come in battle hardened after scoring a gritty extra-time win over Yeppoon in the first week of semi-finals.

Hardy knows that Brothers will have taken a lot from that win.

"Yeppoon were the hot favourites but Brothers showed a lot of determination so they're definitely going to be confident and hungry this weekend,” he said.

"There's going to be nothing in it; it's going to come down to who wants it more.

"At the end of the day we've got two sides vying to get to the grand final so it's going to be a great game of football.”

Hardy said inspirational skipper Dan Tanner would have a big influence on the result.

"He's going to be our leader through that middle. When he's rolling forward it makes everyone else's job a lot easier,” he said.

"Matthew Jarvis will have a big role to play as will halfback Dean Allen, who's been ticking along nicely and will steer the team around this weekend.

"If we win we're into another grand final which, at the start of the year, is what you aim for.

”It's up to us to achieve that now.”

SEMIS WEEK 2

6pm Saturday: Major semi-final, Norths Chargers v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park

3pm Sunday: Elimination semi-final, Emu Park v Yeppoon, Browne Park

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky woman's amazing idea could land her Cosmo crown

Rocky woman's amazing idea could land her Cosmo crown

Jade's ambition is to expand her business globally

Rocky student reveals virginity plans to shocked bus driver

DRIVER SHOCK: Phil Young of Young's Bus Service is frustrated by the behaviour of some children on his coaches.

DRIVERS struggle to handle students' extra baggage on the school run

Mother-daughter duo expand Rocky franchise empire

SWEET TREATS: Cassie Kingston, Helen Day and Donna Cure at Wendy's Gracemere which has recently re-opened under new management.

Hot diggity dog! Much-loved eatery has returned

Evicted campers say CQ town will lose out on tourism spend

SPENDING IN TOWN: Regulars campers from Callide Dam cannot believe SunWater won't allow free camps on the dam foreshore any more.

'We will just keep passing by and find another free camp to go'

Local Partners

Calling all young budding inventors in Capricornia

Children from the Country Coast and Capricornia are invited to be a part of Origin's littleBIGideas.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Grim reading: Highest number of Rocky people crushed by debt in years

TIMES ARE TOUGH: Personal insolvencies are on the rise in Rockhampton.

Financial strife for CQ residents as debt piles up.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Majestic first look at The Crown season two

NETFLIX has just released the first trailer for season two of The Crown and it is glorious.

No faith or favour for Survivor star

Flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Jericho isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

REVIEW: Is War for the Planet of the Apes blockbuster or Bible epic?

HAIL CASEAR: Andy Serkis reaches the end of the road as ape leader Caesar in War for the Planet of the Apes.

REVIEWER Matthew Pearce looks at War for the Planet of the Apes

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Fantastic Home, Great location, Near New

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 Offers Considered...

Motivated sellers, inspections welcomed. This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or...

Character style cottage in CBD Location!

9 Arthur Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 1 Offers over...

This wonderful city cottage has been well maintained and offers plenty of features for comfortable living at a fraction of the price! Situated in Central Yeppoon...

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 Sold

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! • Boasting 209m2 under roof...

Fantastic home in an excellent position

28 Queen Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This wonderful double storey home on The Range boasts perfect positioning! Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in such a great location.

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

THE RENOVATOR ON 1147m2 ALLOTMENT- $169,000 NEGOTIABLE

13 Griffith Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 2 1 $169,000

This spacious Queensland is ready for a makeover. The flat allotment is a large fenced 1147m2 block, with great side access Underneath this large Quenslander is...

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

Prime elevated position on The Range!

46 MacGregor Street, The Range 4700

House 5 2 2 Sold

This spacious lowset brick home situated on The Range is in an elevated position with views of the Yeppen Lagoon and access to walking paths nearby. Don't feel...

Everything you&#39;ve been looking for!

3 Sunlander Close, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Exceptional family home perfectly balancing the whole families’ needs through large living spaces, sparkling swimming pool and a shed! Located moments from...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rocky developer pours 'millions' into failed estate dream

KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Paul says the town's revitalisation should be fast tracked

It was his last shot at extending the plans for a massive estate

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience