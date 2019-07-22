Norths, Brothers in fast, physical battle at Browne Park

POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Norths front rower Matthew Jarvis is wrapped up after another barnstorming run in his team's 12-4 win over Rockhampton Brothers at Browne Park on Saturday night.

POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Norths front rower Matthew Jarvis is wrapped up after another barnstorming run in his team's 12-4 win over Rockhampton Brothers at Browne Park on Saturday night. Meg Bolton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rock-solid defence was a feature of Norths' gritty come-from-behind win over Rockhampton Brothers on Saturday night.

The 12-4 victory keeps them in second place, three points behind the unbeaten Yeppoon Seagulls and three ahead of Brothers with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

Norths ran in two tries to one in a fast and physical battle at Browne Park.

Coach Kane Hardy said it was a tough win.

"We were lucky to get away with that.

"We weren't at our best tonight but we just stuck around and at the right time got our nose in front.

"Should we have won? No. Did we win? Yes. That to me is a good sign moving forward.”

Rugby league Reece Baker Brothers a grade Meg Bolton

The defensive effort of both outfits was outstanding, while Hardy and Brothers winger Brandon Fourie both used the word "clunky” when describing their team's attack in the post-game interviews.

Brothers got the first points when Fourie crossed in the eighth minute.

It was a dour struggle then, with the scoreline unchanged for more than 50 minutes.

Norths and Brothers were both reduced to 12 men with two players sin-binned after a melee in the 18th minute of the second half.

Norths levelled things up when hooker Martin Crough scored in the 24th minute of the second half.

They went two points ahead courtesy of a penalty, and five-eighth Mitchel Smith sealed the result when he took an intercept and ran almost 80m to score with just 90 seconds on the clock.

Rugby league, Joshua Johnston, Norths A grade. Meg Bolton

Hardy praised second rower Tyson White and his hard-working front rowers Josh Johnston and Matt Jarvis.

He said it was defence that got his team home.

"They peppered our line. They probably had a lot more ball, and good ball, and we just kept turning up defensively.

"Defence wins games and defensively we were up there tonight,” he said.

"We've got to get a lot better in attack. When we get down to good ball we've got to be a bit more patient and find our spots.”

He said the bye this weekend would give his players a chance to freshen up in readiness for their final round game against Biloela and then their finals campaign.

"Everyone will be jumping out of their skin come finals.

"I know we will be and we're going to grow a lot of confidence out of tonight.”

ROUND 16 RESULTS

Men: Emu Park 30 d Biloela 22, Norths 12 d Brothers 4, Woorabinda 54 d Fitzroy/Gracemere 30

Women: Yeppoon 12 d Emu Park 10, Brothers 54 d Fitzroy 0

A-GRADE MEN'S LADDER