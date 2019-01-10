Norths Chargers members host fundraiser for 2019 season

LITTLE HELP: Joel McLeod, Lee Bob, Ashley McCarthy and Kyle Russell kept the crowd fed and raised money for North Chargers reserve grade.

LITTLE HELP: Joel McLeod, Lee Bob, Ashley McCarthy and Kyle Russell kept the crowd fed and raised money for North Chargers reserve grade. Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths Chargers members rallied together on Saturday to begin raising funds for what is sure to be an action-packed season ahead.

Catrina Trail from Guardian Campers with 7-year-old Henry Oliver from Mt Morgan at the camper draw Jann Houley

Around 800 people turned out to the fundraiser event at major sponsor Thomo's Betta Home Living Electrical's store, with around $600 raised for the club.

"We were pretty happy with that and sold shirts on the day and did the 100s board as well,” Norths Chargers president Michelle Jeremy said.

Gary Thomasson, emcee Brad Villiers and Chris Thomasson Jann Houley

Around 40 volunteers from the committee and from the ladies, U20s, reserve grade and A-grade teams came together to host the sausage sizzle in conjunction with Thomo's, which held a $23,000 SUV camper trailer giveaway.

Picking up the tongs and cranking up the barbie, Norths Chargers club members got to work and served sausages to those who attended.

Rockhampton woman Shennae Rann was the lucky winner of the camper trailer draw.

"Thomo's have a big giveaway at the beginning of every year and we had the opportunity to have a sausage sizzle to help us raise money,” Jeremy said.

Betta Electricals' car park packed out from midday as people hoped to make the draw for a $23K camper Jann Houley

"Money raised goes towards helping us purchase equipment and players kits, jerseys, short and socks as well as the everyday maintenance of maintaining a football club.

"We still have sponsorship packages available which are tiered depending on your available budget and we are looking toward sponsorship for next year as it is our centenary year.”

Catrina Trail of Guardian Campers, prize winner Shennae Rann and Chris Thomasson of Thommo's Betta Home Living Jann Houley

Membership packages are also available.

Anyone interested can contact the club on northschargersrlfc@outlook.com for membership or sponsorship package details.