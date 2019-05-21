Norths' defence shines in clash with Rocky Brothers

GOOD DEFENCE: Solid Norths defence halts the charge of Rockhampton Brothers' player Roarke Christensen in the A-grade rugby league clash at Victoria Park on Saturday night.

GOOD DEFENCE: Solid Norths defence halts the charge of Rockhampton Brothers' player Roarke Christensen in the A-grade rugby league clash at Victoria Park on Saturday night. Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths finished strongly to secure a 22-16 win over Rockhampton Brothers in Round 7 of the Rockhampton Rugby League.

The hard-fought win moves Norths into second place on the competition ladder behind the unbeaten Yeppoon, and two points clear of third-placed Brothers.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Norths coach Kane Hardy said both teams put on a good display in the spirited clash at Victoria Park on Saturday night.

His side had the better of the game early and late, while Brothers got themselves back in the grind in the middle.

Two early tries had Norths in front before Brothers got the score back to 10-6 at half-time.

Norths' Ricky McHugh on a charging run. Jann Houley

A double to Brothers' Brenton Pinkerton in the first 15 minutes of the second half put his side in front for the first time.

But Norths would not be denied, hitting back with two tries of their own to seal the victory.

Hardy praised the efforts of Shaun Ezzy, who worked tirelessly for 80 minutes in the front row.

He received great support from Lance Kuveu in the middle and five-eighth Mitchel Smith.

Hardy said his team's defence continued to impress but their attack needed some improvement.

Norths play the sixth-placed Biloela this weekend and Hardy expects a physical contest.

”They have a tough forward pack and they always seem to roll their sleeves up against us,” he said.

"Our forward pack will have to stand up again but we'll be up for the challenge.”

RESULTS