Norths ground high-flying Seagulls in hard-fought contest

CHARGING RUN: Norths player Tyson White goes on the attack against the Yeppoon Seagulls in the A-grade clash at Browne Park on Sunday. Chris Ison ROK030618cleague2

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths brought Yeppoon's nine-game winning streak to an end with a gritty 26-20 victory at Browne Park on Sunday.

Coach Kane Hardy said it was a confidence-boosting result and would look to build on the momentum going forward.

In other encouraging signs for last year's runners-up, experienced players Sam Kitchin (lock) and Tom Whitehead (hooker) made their return from injury on Sunday and were instrumental in the win.

Hardy was proud of his troops, who he said had a "real dig” against Yeppoon.

"They played some good football and they played for each other,” he said.

"We didn't really look at them being undefeated, we were just worrying about ourselves, getting the little things right, being disciplined and starting with a lot of enthusiasm.

Yeppoon Seagulls player Corbin Reeves in the game against Norths at Browne Park. Chris Ison ROK030618cleague1

"We knew they were going to come out with a lot of energy because they play very fast football but we started really well.”

It was an arm wrestle in the opening stages, with the first points scored in the 25th minute off the boot of Norths' halfback Dean Allen, who converted a penalty.

Yeppoon hit back with two tries to lead 10-2 at half-time.

Hardy said the message to his players was to keep doing in the second half what they had done in the first.

"We didn't need to worry about looking at the scoreboard, 10-2 doesn't mean that much these days.

"We'd had the majority of the ball so we knew we just had to do what we did in the first half.

"We just had to be patient, stay in the grind with them and wait for our opportunities.”

Norths player Dean Allen makes a fast break against Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK030618cleague4

Norths scored five minutes into the second half to close the gap to two before Yeppoon crossed again to extend the lead to 16-8.

Norths then grabbed the ascendency, scoring three tries in seven minutes including a double to Kitchin, to lead 26-16 with 15 minutes to go.

Yeppoon scored with 11 minutes to go to close the margin to a converted try but Norths held firm to claim the victory.

Hardy said while it was a significant victory, Norths could not rest on its laurels.

"That was a good win for us but we can't think that everything's going to go well for us just because of that.

"There's plenty more football to be played. We've got to keep moving now.

"We've got to keep playing consistent football to get ourselves as high on the ladder as we can.”

