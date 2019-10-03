Norths just want to expand Councillors divided on footy fields

JUST one vote has stopped a Rockhampton senior rugby league club from expanding to another home ground as councillors went head to head on approving a freehold license.

Norths Chargers Rugby League Club is growing at an exponential rate. Normally this would be good news — but it means seniors have run out of room at Gymmy grounds.

President of the senior club, Michelle Jeremy, has been working with council officers and Councillor Tony Williams for the last three years on alternate grounds for the seniors teams to train.

It appeared to come to a head last week when an officers recommendation was presented to the Rockhampton Regional Council parks, sports and recreation committee with a proposal to enter into a non-exclusive freehold licence at McLeod Park. After much discussion, this was denied by councillors.

The matter came back to the council table this week for the ordinary meeting.

The topic became heated when Cr Williams fought for the freehold licence to be moved and Councillor Cherie Rutherford, chair of the parks, sports and recreation committee, had reservations about the conditions and potential of flood on the land.

A motion was moved but was lost 3-4.

Councillors Tony Williams, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling voted for the motion while councillors Cherie Rutherford, Margaret Strelow, Ellen Smith and Drew Wickerson voted against. The matter is subject to go back to a councillors workshop.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin after the meeting, Ms Jeremy was deflated and disappointed with the result.

“We have been trying to get somewhere different for the last three to four years,” she said.

“I sat down 12 months ago with councillors and club members and we have had several meetings again this year.”

As Norths junior ranks expand, the seniors have run out of room at their Gymmy Grounds homegrounds.

The juniors have about 325 registered players in 18 teams — meaning that with the seniors there are 500 players trying to train or play on a field all at once.

The juniors don’t finish training until 6 to 6.30pm which means the seniors aren’t finishing until 8.30pm.

With only one field and another half field, there is no way they can all train at once.

“We are all trying to have space on the Gymmy grounds and it’s just becoming impossible,” Ms Jeremy said.

“You need a full field to train or at least a half (per team).”

Ms Jeremy said that in the last year A grade couldn’t train at Gymmy Grounds and hopped between other fields where there was space and availability, including Voss Park and Emmaus College fields.

Pre-training is expected to start in mid-November and Ms Jeremy has no idea where they will be able to do it.

“I have to sit down and beg and plead from juniors to get ground just so A grade can train,” she said.

Ms Jeremy said that while McLeod Park did flood, it was not a concern for the club as there weren’t many sporting fields in Rockhampton that didn’t.

McLeod Park is also in high demand. Rockhamtpon Oztag use it for their fixtures and Fitzroy Senior Rugby League trains there while Saleyards Park is out of action.

Nerimbera Soccer Club is also using it for training as they have outgrown Pilbeam Park and are attempting to reduce the impacts on the playing surface.

Norths are openly willing to work with other clubs.

“We don’t want it wholly and solely for us..... we don’t have an issue with sharing it,” Ms Jeremy said.

The need to have more home grounds is a ticking time bomb. The club is having their centenary next year and looking to host big celebrations in honour of the occasion — but they have nowhere they can.

The North Chargers Rugby League Club was formed in 1921 and has been one of Rockhampton’s most successful clubs winning 30 A-Grade premierships and many lower grade titles in their history.

NRL stars Cameron Munster, Tim Glasby and Corey Oates are all products of Norths.

If the club was successful in expanding to McLeod Park only the seniors would be looking to move and juniors would stay at Gymmy.