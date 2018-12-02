Norths legend gives back to club with historical donations

RUGBY LEAGUE: A man who had already given so much to his club, Norths Chargers, has again generously donated precious moments of Rockhampton league history.

Last Thursday, Norths' former wing and treasurer Lance Fairweather celebrated his 87th birthday by giving a number of historic club photos, his old jersey from the 80s and other mementos to his old stomping grounds.

Referred to as the "golden era” of league in Rockhampton, his son, Craig Fairweather, reflected on his family's involvement in the club.

"The things that made Dad special to us at Norths was his ability to fundraise and organise people without being too bossy,” he said.

"He was fantastic at fundraising and got us quality jerseys every year, good coaches.

"He had great skills, communication skills and was a good treasurer.

"He was never about whether you won or lost, he was about you trying your best, which was simple but helped you stay focused.”

When Norths' historian Peter Hunt heard about Fairweather's memorabilia, he asked if he would be interested in displaying it at the club.

"There's some great names in history that have been lost and it's a shame,” Fairweather said.

"So that's why it's good to do these sort of things.

According to Fairweather, Norths was more than just a sporting club, it was a family that united the town, and provided a community for all.

CLUB HISTORY: Lance Fairweather and his Norths Chargers memorabilia that's been donated to the club. Steph Allen

"It was a powerhouse and everyone was looked after,” he said.

"We need to share this history and information about the past otherwise it's lost.

"It's more than just a club, it's about Rocky and showing the link between sport and the opportunities that have been given to kids, as well as establishing those lifelong relationships.”

For the club, the continuation of family generations in the club was just one example of how tight-knit the Norths community was.

Such history includes playing with Daly Cherry Evans' father, Troy, whose son continued the tradition and played for club's junior side.

"Rocky has produced quality players like Tim Glasby, Cory Oates and Cameron Munster who were all Norths juniors,” Hunt said.

Hunt and North's home game coordinator Robert Lorraway are organising a milestone celebration of the club's 100 years in 2020.

They are hoping to collect more memorabilia from other former members and players to display on the anniversary for the public.

The club is also hoping to organise a centenary team.

"I'm expecting 500-odd people to celebrate and turn up and enjoy an evening,” Lorraway said.

"Old and new Norths players can get together and share their stories about their time at the club.”