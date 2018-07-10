Menu
Rugby League: Norths' Michael Hagenbach.
Sport

Norths retain prized John Jarro Shield with big win

Pam McKay
by
10th Jul 2018 8:36 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths won big on Saturday but coach Kane Hardy says they still have a lot to work on with just four fixtures left in the regular season.

Third-placed Norths ran out 76-10 winners over Fitzroy/Gracemere to retain the John Jarro Memorial Shield, which has been contested by the two clubs for the past 23 years.

The victors got their noses in front early and were never headed. They broke the game open with an explosive start to the second half, running in four tries in under 10 minutes.

GOOD SPIRIT: The Norths and Fitzroy/Gracemere teams get together after the John Jarro Memorial Shield clash at Browne Park on Saturday night.
Before expanding on his team's performance, Hardy was quick to pay tribute to the win-less Fitzroy/Gracemere in his post-match interview.

"They just keep turning up and they keep going,” he said.

"They could lie down and fold and look for every excuse but credit to them, they showed a lot of spirit out there tonight.

"That's something they will be remembered for when things turn around for them.”

Hardy said despite his side not being at their best on Saturday, there were positives.

Norths' Ricky Mchugh goes on the attack against Fitzroy/Gracemere.
They included the powerhouse performances of front rowers Josh Johnston and Josh Irwin, as well as the under-20 and under-18 players who kept stepping up when they got their chance in A-grade.

"We've got a lot of bumps and bruises and we've hit a bit of a lull but somehow we keep winning,” Hardy said.

"We've just got to keep working on the little things and see how we go.”

Hardy said his troops faced a test on Saturday when they take on second-placed Rockhampton Brothers for the Paul Iles Shield at Victoria Park.

"That will be a good game and we'll know where we are at after that one,” he said.

ROUND 15 RESULTS

  • Men: Norths d Fitzroy/Gracemere 76-10, Yeppoon d Emu Park 50-10, Woorabinda d Gladstone Brothers 40-30, Biloela d Tannum 20-14, Rocky Brothers d Valleys 38-14
  • Women: Yeppoon d Emu Park 26-24, Tannum d Norths 20-4, Wallabys d Woorabinda 36-0, Rocky Brothers d Valleys 58-0
