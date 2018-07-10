Norths retain prized John Jarro Shield with big win

RUGBY LEAGUE: Norths won big on Saturday but coach Kane Hardy says they still have a lot to work on with just four fixtures left in the regular season.

Third-placed Norths ran out 76-10 winners over Fitzroy/Gracemere to retain the John Jarro Memorial Shield, which has been contested by the two clubs for the past 23 years.

The victors got their noses in front early and were never headed. They broke the game open with an explosive start to the second half, running in four tries in under 10 minutes.

Before expanding on his team's performance, Hardy was quick to pay tribute to the win-less Fitzroy/Gracemere in his post-match interview.

"They just keep turning up and they keep going,” he said.

"They could lie down and fold and look for every excuse but credit to them, they showed a lot of spirit out there tonight.

"That's something they will be remembered for when things turn around for them.”

Hardy said despite his side not being at their best on Saturday, there were positives.

They included the powerhouse performances of front rowers Josh Johnston and Josh Irwin, as well as the under-20 and under-18 players who kept stepping up when they got their chance in A-grade.

"We've got a lot of bumps and bruises and we've hit a bit of a lull but somehow we keep winning,” Hardy said.

"We've just got to keep working on the little things and see how we go.”

Hardy said his troops faced a test on Saturday when they take on second-placed Rockhampton Brothers for the Paul Iles Shield at Victoria Park.

"That will be a good game and we'll know where we are at after that one,” he said.

