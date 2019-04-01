Norths unstoppable as they bring up the ton

CHARGING RUN: Norths fullback Phil Futi fends off a Fitzroy/Gracemere opponent during his team's big win at Browne Park on Sunday afternoon.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fullback Phil Futi bagged five tries as Norths piled on 110 points against Fitzroy/Gracemere in their Round 3 clash at the weekend.

Norths raced to a 46-nil lead at half-time at Browne Park, and kept their foot on the accelerator as they scored 64 more unanswered points in the second stanza.

Victorious coach Kane Hardy said it was hard to read too much into a win like that but he was quick to praise the courage of the opponents.

"You've got to give credit to Fitzroy, they keep showing up,” he said.

Norths Chargers Michael Hagenbach. Allan Reinikka ROK310319aleague6

"It showed in the last play. Andrew Dale was going in under the posts and a Fitzroy player put his body on the line to stop him scoring

"That showed a lot of character.”

Norths opened their 2019 campaign with a 26-14 win over Biloela in Round 1 before the bye in Round 2.

Hardy said they would have a good idea of how they were tracking in the next month when they come up against Woorabinda, Yeppoon, Emu Park and reigning champions Rockhampton Brothers.

"That will give us a good idea of where we're at,” Hardy said.

"All four of those teams are going well so we've got some good football coming up.”

An attacking raid by Norths Chargers Darcy Davey is brought to a halt by some Fitzroy/Gracemere defence. Allan Reinikka ROK310319aleague2

Hardy is excited for the season ahead, and said his squad had enjoyed a solid pre-season.

"We've got good numbers this year, and we've also got a few players back from injury as well.

"All three grades are strong - A-grade, reserve grade and under-20 - so we've got a lot of depth to call on.”

Hardy said Matt Jarvis and Troy Bassani had both impressed on their return from serious injuries suffered last year.

"Lock Sam Kitchin's been training the house down, Caleb Tull is back and has added some spark in the halves, and Josh Johnston has been leading the way up front,” he said.

Norths Chargers Ryan Franks goes in for a try. Allan Reinikka ROK310319aleague1

Hardy said Norths would be looking to take it one week at a time.

"We've had two games and two good wins but we're not getting too excited.

"It's very early in the season and there's a lot of football to be played yet.

"We've just got to keep doing the little things right, and respect the opposition in every game.”

