Norths vs Emus at Browne Park showdown

Rugby league: Norths' Ian 'Webby' Webster made one try on top of a solid night of conversions

Rugby league: Norths' Ian 'Webby' Webster made one try on top of a solid night of conversions Allan Reinikka ROK280419aleague6

RUGBY LEAGUE: Crowds at Browne Park were treated to a tight game of RSLRL football on Saturday night as the second placed Norths Chargers took on fourth-placed Emu Park Emus.

It was a heated affair as Norths came out firing, with Joshua Johnson, Tyson White, and Phillip Futi sharing the first three tries in the first 25 minutes of play, two of which were converted by Ian "Webby” Webster.

The Emus answered with just seconds to spare before the half-time siren with Cameron Oakley trying and converting.

Emus opened up the second half scoring just three minutes after the kick off.

Another converted try from Oakley made it a four-point ball game as the Emus kept up the intensity to close the gap.

With only four minutes left, Norths' Webster landed a try under the posts, and dashed the Emus' hopes of a come from behind win.

A straight kick from Webster determined the final score of Norths 22, Emus 12.

Despite coming home with a comfortable win, Norths coach Kane Hardy said the team's play simply "Wasn't good enough.”

"The foot come off the pedal at the end of the second half,” Hardy said.

He worried Norths had not been "clicking” of late and was concerned the team would further lose momentum as there is a two-week break approaching. Moving forward, Hardy plans to blood some younger talent to try and foster a more disciplined brand of football.