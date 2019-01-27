Northside defeat Southside in Old Boys competition

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Northside all stars defeated Southside in Saturday's Old Boys match.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Northside all stars defeated Southside in Saturday's Old Boys match. Rockhampton Cricket Association

CRICKET: The annual Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival brought together Central Queenslander cricketers from past and present, each of whom have made their mark on the region's sport, for a three-day action packed long weekend.

Former first grade and representative players joined together to provide an all-star Old Boys match-up on Saturday night.

The Northside and Southside teams showed spectators that they still had it, with the Northside team taking out a 5-153 win.

Stand-outs included Rupert Collins with 44 runs and Les Berryman with 33.

The Southside all stars who competed in the Old Boys match. Rockhampton Cricket Association

The Big Bash came after the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 Division, which held its grand final on January 19, where Reece Plumbing defeated social team The Bangarangs.

Grand final players and other corporate cricketers, fresh from the eight-week season, joined the Old Boys sides.

A few familiar faces were present at the Saturday night event, including umpires Terry Williams and Tony Hoffman and scorer Lex Wehmeier.

Wehmeier was a scorer for the Rockhampton Brothers team for over 30 years. Hoffman was also a former first grade player who fathered Paul Hoffan, a New South Wales and Scotland international cricketer.

The event was a success and plenty of former team-mates took the opportunity to catch up and enjoy a fun-filled reunion.