CRASH: Two vehicles have collided on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown this morning.
News

Nose to tail crash blocks lane of major Rocky road

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
18th Jan 2020 12:03 PM
POLICE are directing traffic around the scene of a two-vehicle accident that closed a northbound lane of Gladstone Rd, Allenstown this morning.

A police spokesperson said the nose-to-tail accident occurred at 11.16am, near A Man’s Toyshop, blocking the right hand northbound lane.

Both drivers were able to get free of their vehicles and were confirmed by Queensland Ambulance to be uninjured.

One vehicle was able to be driven from the scene and was loaded onto a tow truck.

The road was confirmed to be cleared at 12.15pm.

