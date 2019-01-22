Not a great season for CQ mango farmers

TOUGH SEASON: Jenna and Tim Keogh at their MMM Mangoes and Avocados farm. They have struggled to get good prices for their Kensington Pride mangoes.

MANGO growers from around Central Queensland have had a tough season, battling through the heatwave in mid-November and a competitive market, despite reports of the second-largest harvest Australia has seen.

Experts predict the 200-day long Australian mango season will produce more than 10 million trays.

However, Tim Keogh from MMM Mangoes and Avocados, who predominately grows Kensington Pride (Bowen) mangoes, said this season's harvest had only been average.

"We didn't have a massive harvest this year, we had a bigger harvest the year before,” he said.

"We picked about 12,000 trays this season, whereas we picked about 26,000 last season.”

Mr Keogh began picking in the first week of December but said prices were "bad” all the way through to the start of January, getting down to $10-$12 a tray.

"I know guys that were picking Honey Gold mangoes at the same time and they told me they were getting $2 a piece, which works out about $30 a tray,” he said.

"We would have been better off just letting it all drop on the ground. We picked and packed for under the cost of production.”

The heatwave in mid-November which generated temperatures over 40 degrees for more than 10 days created problems and record harvests across Australia made it harder for farmers selling in the mainstream market.

"When we get these massive seasons the domestic market can only handle so much,” he said.

"It's putting a lot of pressure on the domestic market.

"The prices fall out of the fruit and we are left selling it for nothing.”

The Kensington Pride, Queensland's most famous mango, is having trouble competing in the market with chain stores and big retailers stocking a lot less of the fruit.

"We sell directly into the mainstream market, but not directly into the chain stores themselves,” Mr Keogh said.

"The chain stores deal directly with companies that own growing rights, such as Calypso, owned by Perfection Fresh, and Honey Gold, owned by Pinata Farms and they are putting a lot of squeeze on us as small growers.

"The chain stores and big retailers don't buy much fruit from the mainstream markets, only the independents and corner shops.

"As the years go on those little stores are going out of business.”

Looking forward to the next season, Mr Keogh said he was hoping for better prices .

"But I honestly don't think that's going to happen just because of the sheer volume of fruit produced now,” he said.

"With more fruit sold online too, it makes the market more competitive.”