Not a man’s world anymore: Shannae wins gold

THREE decades ago Rockhampton butcher Peter Boodle would’ve laughed at the thought of a woman being named the state’s best apprentice but she’s now working for him.

Shannae Corbett won Apprentice of the Year at the Australian Meat Industry Council Queensland awards night.

“It just goes to show women can do it too,” Shannae said.

Shannae made history on the night, being named the first woman to win the award in Queensland.

She will go onto a national meet in Sydney next year to compete against the other state winners.

Winning the nationals will be the perfect end to her apprenticeship, which she finishes in the same month.

Shannae has worked for Boodles Meats in North Rockhampton since she work experience in 2015 — naturally she thanked the company first in her acceptance speech.

“I just said thanks to Peter Boodle and the staff at Boodles Meats for training me,” she said.

Once she got off the stage, her next move was sending a text to mum.

“She was proud,” Shannae said.

The youngest of a family of five boys and three girls, Shannae has never been afraid to work in a male dominated industry.

“I like everything there’s no certain thing I like more,” she said.

Shannae Corbett at Boodles Meats

When she’s at work Shannae is always concentrating.

“(To be a good apprentice you do) lots of things you need to be willing to learn, concentrate and do your job,” she said.

Dedication, loyalty and good knife skills made Shannae a stand out, according to Mr Boodle.

He was extremely proud to see Shannae win the award.

The meat industry was continually changing, according to Mr Boodle.

He said the industry was less male dominated.

The New South Wales and Tasmanian Apprentice of the Year are also female.

Mr Boodle said women brought a new range of skills to the industry.

“They have a little bit more care and technique with value adding products,” he said.

Value adding products are pastries and items made by the butchers.

Female butchers also had more attention to detail, according to Mr Boodle.

The Boodles Meats team also took home first place for their boneless ham and second place for their bone in ham.

Their ham will also be judged at the national competition in February but Mr Boodle’s biggest challenge is about 80 days away — Christmas.

The team already has more than 100 orders for Christmas hams, which will increase to thousands before December 25. He urged people to order ahead to secure their chance to share Queensland’s best ham.

The ham is up there with the best in the nation, according to Mr Boodle.