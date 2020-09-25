Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An 11-year-old boy has found multiple pins in a punnet of strawberries bought from a supermarket.
An 11-year-old boy has found multiple pins in a punnet of strawberries bought from a supermarket.
Crime

Not again! Pins found in strawberries

by Emily Cosenza
25th Sep 2020 3:55 PM

An 11-year-old boy has found pins inside multiple strawberries that were bought from a supermarket in the Adelaide Hills on Thursday.

The punnet of "Berry Indulgence" strawberries come from a Queensland strawberry farm.

Anne Lentakis took to Facebook posting photos and videos showing her slicing open the fruit to reveal the needles.

"Multiple pins found in Strawberries purchased in Stirling this afternoon. Reported to the store and all related items have been removed from shelves," the post read.

While Ms Lentakis reported the finding to SA Police, she did not reveal which store because she did not want "to put anyone out of business".

"They were found by my 11yo son, so this is purely a 'heads up' that's all," she said.

A mother has found pins in strawberries purchased from a store in Stirling, SA. Picture: Anne Lentakis/Facebook
A mother has found pins in strawberries purchased from a store in Stirling, SA. Picture: Anne Lentakis/Facebook

SA Police said they were investigating.

"Investigators are working with the store and the reporting person to establish how the contamination occurred," a spokeswoman said.

"Police advise the public that it is a serious offence to contaminate food products and to do so can have obvious dangers for others."

The food safety crisis began in 2018 where a large number of punnets grown in Queensland and Western Australia were contaminated with needles.

There were also fears of copycats across the country.

One incident involved a Melbourne woman who was rushed to hospital in September last year after biting into a chocolate-covered strawberry and finding a needle stuck inside.

Originally published as Not again! Pins found in strawberries

food contamination

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bruce Highway safety upgrades begin north of Rockhampton

        Premium Content Bruce Highway safety upgrades begin north of Rockhampton

        Motoring The major upgrades will include the construction of new overtaking lanes.

        Brothers keen to put icing on the cake in women’s 7s

        Premium Content Brothers keen to put icing on the cake in women’s 7s

        Rugby Union Form team riding wave of momentum into Rugby Capricornia’s grand final day on...

        ‘Long running’ Monaco Drive neighbourhood dispute flares up

        Premium Content ‘Long running’ Monaco Drive neighbourhood dispute flares up

        News Norghton Alexander Carney faced a Yeppoon court this week after the latest...

        UPDATE: Owners return home to find doors ajar, dog missing

        Premium Content UPDATE: Owners return home to find doors ajar, dog missing

        Breaking It was believed the residents were out of town at the time of the incident. 