How iconic Meter Maids will dodge council ‘harassment’

The Gold Coast City Council is causing issues for Meter Maids Estefania Marquez and Kelly Maybury. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

The Gold Coast City Council is causing issues for Meter Maids Estefania Marquez and Kelly Maybury. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

THE GOLD Coast Meter Maids are to get a digital overhaul and a revamped bar as the bikini girls hit back at alleged oppressive council scrutiny.

Feisty Meter Maids owner Roberta Aitchison says she is developing a new Meter Maids App in a move to prevent her iconic bikini-clad staff being allegedly "harassed" by council officers.

Ms Aitchison, who had accused city council officers of following her staff said the existing bylaws made it difficult for the girl's to receive donations for photos.

Bylaws prohibit business operating on council property without authorisation.

The Gold Coast City Council is causing issues for Meter Maids. Victoria Sakelaridis, 15 from Melbourne, Meter Maids Kelly Maybury and Estefania Marquez with Anna Sakelaridis, 18 and Ange Italia from Melbourne were happy to grab a selfie while on holidays. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"It has been happening since the Commonwealth Games," Ms Aitchison told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"They pop around corners and pretty much tell us to pack up and go. We are allowed to go where we want - the problem is the exchange of the donation."

Instead Ms Aitchison said the Meter Maids app, would allow tourists to download their photos and donate via their phone without any money being exchanged on the street.

"This means tourists can choose the photo they like and download that. If they want to shop for merchandise it will be there for them to buy.

"That would hopefully mean no more trouble from council."

It is the second digital venture to be pursued by Ms Aitchison, who had previously attempted a 'Maid to Order' beach delivery service in 2016 for food and drinks.

The plan was soon canned by council.

The short-lived Meter Maids Bar which closed in May last year would also be revamped in the coming months, she claimed.

Set to relaunch next month, Ms Aitchison said she would be taking on the venture as a sole owner.

The glitzy bar owner remained tight lipped on the new name but said the venue would have a relaxed dining experience.

"It will be comfortable, casual dining and different inside," she said.

A city council spokeswoman said that the city "strongly denies any question of wrongdoing" towards Meter Maids in yesterday's Sunday Mail.