Politics

Not enough evidence for Rookwood Weir priority status

Michelle Gately
by
13th Jul 2018 12:49 PM

ROOKWOOD Weir has been pushed down the Australian Government's list of priorities after an independent assessment found there was "insufficient evidence” to show an immediate need.

Infrastructure Australia revealed today its assessment of the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project had found costs were likely to exceed the benefits at this time.

Chief Executive Philip Davies said although the project may be needed in the longer term, there was insufficient evidence to show it was required now.

"We recognise the importance of long-term water supply planning in the Lower Fitzroy and Gladstone regions,” he said.

"However the short-term need for an additional 4000 megalitres of water to the Livingstone Shire Council region does not currently require the construction of a weir which could provide 76,000 megalitres each year.

"The other driver for the project, which is connecting the Lower Fitzroy River to Awoonga Dam to diversify supply, is a longer-term need and most likely not required until 2037.”

Mr Davies said a staged approach should be considered as a more cost-effective way to secure water supply.

"We support Building Queensland's recommendation in the business case to clearly establish customer demand for additional water before the project proceeds,” he said.

