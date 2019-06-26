Not even a Taser could stop offender from kicking police

A MAN who assaulted police claims he had been riled up after his former partner blamed him for their daughter's death.

Charlie Jamol Fetoai, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to public nuisance, obstructing a police officer and assaulting a police officer - each offence in the vicinity of a licensed venue.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Fetoai was asked by security staff and police to leave the Xtreme Adult Club at 1.30am on March 23. On the footpath he yelled abuse at security.

Police told him to leave and stop swearing in public.

Mr Studdert said Fetoai went to the Giddy Goat nightclub where he was denied entry and argued with security, pushing one and causing the guard to fall backwards. He said Fetoai walked towards police as one advised him he was under arrest, drew his Taser, pointed his Taser and instructed him to get on the ground. Mr Studdert said Fetoai threw his hands up and down while he continued arguing with police.

The court was told police instructed him to get on the ground four times before the Taser was deployed and Fetoai fell to the ground where police restrained him.

Fetoai placed his feet on either side of the police car pod's door and while in the pod, kicked out at police, kicking one officer in the leg.

Defence lawyer Joshua Morgan said Fetoai was part of a group being rowdy when he was first spoken to.

He said Fetoai was kicking out in the pod to get himself upright and his legs inside as it was being closed.

Mr Morgan said Fetoai had been on the phone with a former partner earlier and she blamed him for the death of their 12-year-old daughter. Fetoai had since given up alcohol.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Fetoai's behaviour had improved since 2013, according to his criminal history. He ordered Fetoai to 12 months' probation and a $1000 fine. Fetoai had an existing suspended sentence and the period was extended by three months.