A bid to decriminalise sex work in the NT is expected to face opposition in parliament, with Country Liberals politicians still unhappy with parts of the bill.
Crime

'People don’t want this sort of industry set up next door'

by NATASHA EMECK
26th Nov 2019 12:42 PM
A PUSH to decriminalise sex work in the NT is expected face opposition in parliament today, with Country Liberals politicians still unhappy with parts of the bill.

Leader of Government Business Natasha Fyles said the Sex Industry Bill is expected to be debated as parliament sittings resume today.

"It will be another busy week in the NT parliament we've got two pieces of legislation where scrutiny committees have already provided their reports back - the sex worker industry legislation and the local government bill," she said.

Opposition leader Gary Higgins said the CLP were still "not happy" with parts of the NT's proposed sex work law changes.

"One of the major concerns I have with the bill is that when I asked the question about someone setting up this kind of industry in a residential area, the answer I got was that it was a planning issue," he said.

"That to me is not good enough.

"People don't want this sort of industry set up next door, they don't want it set up next to schools."

He said they were also worried about how the Independent for Nelson Gerry Wood was banned from attending a hearing on the Sex Industry Bill last month when the government's Economic Policy Scrutiny Committee chose to accept evidence from sex workers behind closed doors.

"The people of Nelson are also constituents and their local member wasn't allowed to pass questions and therefore how can he comment properly in parliament," he said.

