Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

UPDATE 11.30AM: CENTRAL Queensland mayors have responded to demographer Barnard Salt's predictions for the region in 2056.

In a column for The Australian, Mr Salt said Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast combined could have been in the predicted top 20 cities were it not for a division between the two centres.

Read the full column in The Australian here.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said Mr Salt was "spot on with both our challenges and our opportunity”.

Furure CQ forum Rockhampton, Frazer Pearce, Margaret Strelow, Prof Nick Klomp, Grant Cassidy and Denis Cox. Allan Reinikka ROK220319afuturec

In fact, Cr Strelow is taking Mr Salt's prediction as a challenge to beat.

"With deamalgamation long behind us our focus has to be on our own growth and on attracting people and investment to live within our boundaries,” she said.

"I see these numbers as a call to action. It's 'game on'.

"We are pushing hard in multiple areas for new jobs and new opportunities for those who live here, but of course Adani is the game changer for us and it will totally reshape the numbers that Bernard has projected.

"We don't have beautiful beaches so we have to push harder with the strengths we have.

"Remember that where people live is where the rates get paid. And Rockhampton is the Region's Capital and funds the bulk of the region's assets.

"We need to keep our own population growing because that helps keep your rates down.”

While Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig see plenty of positive changes in the coast's future.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor, Bill Ludwig a.k.a the Silver Fox proudly sports his new beard while getting things done for the Capricorn Coast. Contributed

This has been backed by Mr Salt's prediction of a population surge by 22 per cent to 2030 in recent exclusive data for News Corp.

"Over the past 25 years Livingstone Shire has maintained consistently levels of strong growth.,” he said.

"This has been due its reputation as a lifestyle/'sea change' destination and its liveability which has ensured the majority of people who come to live here stay.

"Another factor in our positive growth has been that although we lose numbers in the 18 to 25 year age groups many of those in fact come back to raise their families.

"While growth brings better economies of scale it also creates challenges in relation to infrastructure provision.

"This has required Council to be proactive with both forward planning and long-term asset management strategies.”

EARLIER: COULD de-amalgamation cost Rockhampton a place in Australia's top 20 growing cities?

Demographer Bernard Salt has reflected on this in a column in The Australian today, creating a projected top 20 cities in 2054.

By then, Australia's population is expected to by 39 million, up from 25 million in just 36 years.

Mr Salt has also provided detailed analysis of Central Queensland's outlook to 2030, as part of our Future CQ series.

According to Mr Salt, Rockhampton will be hovering in 21st spot with a population of 125,000.

"I feel sorry for Rockhampton,” Mr Salt writes.

"Here is a beef and mining city that has split its administration and lifestyle functions between Rocky Central and the Capricorn Coast including all points between Yeppoon and Zilzie.

"Add that lifestyle component back into the Rocky conurbation and it tops Albury.”